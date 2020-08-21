Carolyn Buttrey - Waukee

Obituary

Carolyn Mae Buttrey, 86 of Waukee, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27th where family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Those in attendance are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Masks are recommended for both the service and visitation. Live streaming of the funeral service will be available to watch on Carolyn’s tribute wall at www.caldwellparrish.com starting at 10:30 a.m.

Carolyn was born on December 20, 1933 in rural Shannon City, Iowa to Myrel L. and Mildred M. Minnick, the second of three daughters. She was educated in rural one room school houses until the family moved to rural Cummings, Iowa. She attended elementary school in Cummings and high school in Norwalk, until the family moved to De Soto, where she attended her senior year and graduated. While attending high school in Norwalk, she worked part time with a family with three children and the local telephone service in the home. There she learned to operate the telephone switchboard. When the family left farming and moved to De Soto, they operated the local telephone company where Carolyn helped out.

She attended DMACC in accounting, worked at Greyhound as an audit department leader and later in the insurance policy writing department of Principal.

Carolyn married Lyle Buttrey and had three children, two daughters and one son. She enjoyed music and her children. She also enjoyed holding home demonstrations with Stanley Home Products and other home sales items.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diana (Bob) Near and Debra Smith (Don Clark); three granddaughters, Alyssa Smith (Warren Holder), Chaundra (Austin) Sapienza, and Brenna (Brian) Delker; two great granddaughters, Taylyn Berry and Aracella Sapienza; two great grandsons, Gage and Kolbe Delker, and another Baby Girl Delker on the way; and her sister, Mary Lienemann and family of Bloomington, Minnesota.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bruce; and her sister, Betty Margaret.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the De Soto Methodist Church or Calvin Community toward their Capital Building Campaign. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com