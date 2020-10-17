Letter to the Editor: Will Affordable Care Act be struck down in November?

Julie Stewart Ziesman - Waukee

I cannot describe the pain that I feel because of the real possibility that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) law will be struck down.

My husband Floyd lived with COPD before it turned into cancer for the 4 years before his death in 2008. After I was laid off from teaching in Alden, BlueCross/Blue Shield refused to pay for any of the Mayo Clinic medical bills even though we were paying the COBRA full premium. This is just one instance that we had to fight the insurance company even though it was covered in our policy.

Floyd died 8 months before Obama and Biden were elected. I devoted all of my extra hours to get them elected so that they could enact guaranteed health care. I continued volunteering to educate others of the need for the law both before and after the ACA was enacted.

My 31-year-old grandson has juvenile diabetes. His insulin was not paid by insurance before ACA. If ACA is struck down, he will not be able to afford it since the cost has skyrocketed. My 12-year-old granddaughter has asthma which is considered a preexisting condition. One of my sons has a preexisting condition. I do not have to worry about myself until the Republicans get rid of Medicare.

My heart is so heavy thinking about all those years volunteering to help others obtain Obamacare. I know that many Republicans do not care because I ran across some of them when knocking on doors.

