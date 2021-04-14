Dexter Library Musings

Holly Terwilliger-Peichl - Dexter Library Board of Trustees President

Greetings from 724 Marshall St., Dexter. Our current hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays; 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

We have STREAM kits in the library thanks to our Farmers Grow Communities Grant. We will be using them in the library and then will expand to allowing patrons to check them out for two weeks.

We have also expanded our collection to include cake pans and these are available now for checkout.

The librarians have created a seed library, and it will be set up by April 17. This is so patrons can get free seeds for container gardens. We are planning on having a garden program this spring at the library for our patrons. If anyone is interested in planting one of our planters uptown, please let us know. You could come in and start some flower seeds at the library so they will be ready for planting in May. Planting flowers at the library for the kids will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 15 and 10 a.m. to noon April 17.

Currently, we are planning to have the Summer Library Program this year. We will have it outside if we need to due to COVID restrictions. We hope to be finalizing our program soon.

We have Take and Make crafts in the foyer of the library for children to pick up. We also have coloring contests each month with several pictures to choose from. They just need to return the pictures to the library to be considered for a chance to win.

Computers are available for gaming now with 30-minute limits. Rules are posted by the computers as well as on the door when entering the library.

Did you know that through local, county and state levels, our library is able to offer materials rapidly to patrons from throughout the whole country? What this means is, if you know of a book that you want to read, just come by or call and it will be borrowed for you from another library. Also, our library is always buying and purging to make sure our collection stays current. Some people think because we are housed in an old building that we only have old books. That is certainly not the case! E-books are available too. Stop in or call for your patron number and instructions.

High School book club will meet May 8. For more information give us a call. We are currently wrapping up the six-book series The Shadow Children by Margaret Peterson Haddix.

This month, The Dexter 20th Century Club will read Leora’s Letters by Joy Kidney. She is a local author, and we invite you to read along with us.

The following history was taken from the Library Cookbook from 2010:

On Jan. 28, 1930, the temporary library committee composed of Mrs. Allen T. Percy, Mrs. Harve Richards, Mrs. Cora Dickey, Mrs. Ruth Wilber, Mrs. Joy Hammond, Mrs. Vada Parsons, Mrs. G.M. Corrie and Mrs. Maurice Neal called a meeting to organize a Library Association for the purpose of establishing a library in Dexter. The following trustees were elected: Mrs. Allen T. Percy, Mrs. Cora Dickey, Mrs. Wilma Blohm, Mrs. Ruth Wilber, Mrs. R.A. Lenocker, Mrs. Maurice Neal, Mr. W. W. Andrew, Mrs. L.M. Lanning and Reverend Kurt Daib. Officers elected were Mrs. Percy, president; Mrs. Dickey, vice president; Mrs. Neal, secretary; and Mrs. Lanning, treasurer.

The townspeople had earned $130 with numerous bridge benefits, food sales, paper sales and the production of the play. This was augmented by membership dues of one dollar and donations from various clubs in town.

Thank you, ladies! It’s interesting to look at the above names and realize that some of them are still around in our communities.

More history of the Dexter Public Library in next musings.

Here are just some of the newest books at our library; Children’s: Blue, Barry and Pancakes by Dan Abdo, Cars, Signs, and Porcupines by Ethan Long, Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey, Doggo and Pupper by Katherine Applegate, and Adult Fiction: Eternal by Lisa Scottoline, The Premonition by Michael Lewis, The Bookstore on the Beach by Brenda Novack.

Library quote: “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” — Cicero, and truer words have never been spoken!

Reading recommendations this time include “The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom, “Joe Dew: A Glorious Life” (about a man from Redfield) by Elaine Briggs and “Stand out of our Light: Freedom and Resistance in the Attention Economy” by James Williams

We are so proud to be included in the most recent Library Journal: “With all this year's variations in mind, it’s no surprise that this year’s Star Libraries roster contains many changes. The three new Five Star libraries for 2020 are Griswold Public Library, IA ($50-99.9K); Dexter Public Library, IA; and Endeavor Public Library, WI (both $10-49.9K).”