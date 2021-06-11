Health and Wellness: Students need vaccines to attend school

COURTESY OF ANN COCHRAN - DALLAS COUNTY HEALTHY DEPARTMENT

Many pediatricians concerned about the number of children and adolescents who have fallen behind in regular check-ups due to the COVID pandemic. Is your child behind schedule for developmental screenings, vision and hearing assessments and vaccinations for contagious illnesses such as chickenpox, measles and polio? The Dallas County Health Department urges parents to schedule appointments now to get their children to get caught up. You can find a vaccine schedule at cdc.gov. Your child’s clinic has records on immunizations and screenings. If you don’t consistently use the same clinic, call the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750 for help with this.

Early summer is a perfect time to start scheduling health care appointments for school aged children. Get check-ups (including dental) on the calendar now so that the summer doesn’t get away from you.

Since 2017, all students entering seventh grade and 12th grade must prove they have had two doses of the vaccine for meningitis. This includes students in both public and private schools throughout Iowa. For 12th graders, the second dose must have been given on or after their 16th birthday. Students without proof of meningococcal vaccination will be barred from attending school until immunized.