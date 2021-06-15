Letter to the editor: Let’s raise awareness for World Elder Abuse Day

COURTESY OF CRYSTAL DOIG

Special to Dallas County News

Please join us in raising awareness for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15. The COVID-19 pandemic brought many things; for some older adults, it was the beginning or an increase in abuse at the hands of a trusted person. Did you know one in 10 older adults have been abused, only one in 24 cases are reported and two out of three older adults are women? However, much of elder abuse is unreported. One definition for elder abuse is a failure to act or intentional harm. Please take the time to learn the warning signs of elder abuse and do not fail to act. Contact your local area agency on aging by calling 866-468-7887.

- Crystal Doig: Elder Rights/Family Caregiver Supervisor, Aging Resources of Central Iowa