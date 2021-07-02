Health and Wellness: Food poisoning is a serious problem

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can cause severe nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The most common ways to become ill from E. coli are eating contaminated ground meat, fresh produce or unpasteurized milk and swallowing contaminated water. E. coli spreads through food, water and personal contact.

Thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables and completely cooking meat will help keep everyone well. Hand washing also prevents spread of bacteria. Please use particular caution during warm weather while preparing, serving and storing food. Buffet-style is a common way to serve a crowd. Be sure to monitor how long food sits out, and dispose of anything sitting out for two hours.

And did you know that older adults are more likely to get food poisoning than younger persons? According to the Iowa Poison Control Center, an older adult’s immune system and the bacteria-fighting acid in their stomach has decreased (https://www.iowapoison.org/prevention/prevention-for-seniors).

June through September see the highest incidents of E. coli when water recreation is common. Human and animal stool may pollute lakes, creeks and swimming pools, causing bacterial infections from getting contaminated water in your mouth. Insist on bathroom breaks for children in wading pools, and use bleach to clean the pool. For more information, see mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/e-coli/symptoms-causes/syc-20372058.