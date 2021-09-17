Health and Wellness: Aging has a cost

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Older adults often worry about health changes and related costs. There is no shortage of advice — from American Association of Retired Persons to insurance companies to travel and recreational businesses, everyone has an opinion about your money.

The Social Security Administration has a Retirement Estimator tool. It gives personalized and accurate figures for your Social Security income in the coming years. It’s online at ssa.gov/benefits/retirement/estimator.html.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the Social Security office in Ames (which is the regional office serving Dallas County) at 866-899-1928. You may schedule a phone appointment so a staff member will set aside sufficient time to visit with you and answer all your questions.

When searching the internet, be careful to get to the real Social Security Administration website. If you do an online search for Social Security, the websites of dozens of private companies and unscrupulous scam artists will pop up. Look for a website that contains both “https” with an s, and also “gov.” Don’t reply to random emails or phone calls from someone claiming to be from Social Security, because the legitimate government agency will mail any information you need or you request.