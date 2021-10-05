Health and Wellness: Walk or Bike to School Day celebrates daily health

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Wednesday, Oct. 6, is National Walk or Bike to School Day. As communities in Dallas County increase the number of safe sidewalks and recreation trails, more students and school staff are taking advantage of the opportunity to sneak in a few more daily steps.

Hop on your favorite social media and organize some folks in your neighborhood/apartment complex to walk or bike together on Oct. 6. If you enjoy it, go ahead and continue throughout the pleasant, cool fall days.

Planning a group walk may point out needs in your community for safer, more accessible, walkable routes from residential areas to needed services such as school, grocery stores and houses of worship. The organization Safe Routes to School notes, “By starting with children and the trip to school, communities become safe places for everyone to walk and bike.”

Your school district may be interested in collaborating with local law enforcement for a bike and helmet safety check around or on Oct. 6.

Our own 89-mile Raccoon Valley Recreation Trail was recently inducted into the national hall of fame as the longest and oldest paved loop trail. It has trailheads in nine Dallas County towns.