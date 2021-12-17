Health and Wellness: Holidays can be overwhelming for those with Alzheimer’s

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

If holiday gatherings seem chaotic and confusing to you, imagine how overwhelming they are for a person experiencing Alzheimer’s disease, other types of dementia or autism. Anyone with a condition that makes them sensitive to loud sounds and raised levels of activity may feel uncomfortable in a social setting.

While you want to continue including your dear ones in family events and traditions, consider how to tone things down.

Show them a quiet corner where they can be away from the hubbub. Discreetly let others know the purpose of this area, so they don’t try to coax the person needing quiet back into the activity.

Limit choices. Bring familiar food to them — a buffet is overwhelming. Ask whether they want to open a gift now or later.

Turn down the volume on the music or TV and avoid visually stimulating blinking decorations.

Provide your loved one with an object of comfort. This could be a soft blanket or toy to hold, or something very familiar to them, such as a favorite cup.

Be sure to give your loved one the option to retreat. Let them know it’s OK if they want to leave or go to their own room.