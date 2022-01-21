Health and Wellness: Babies need tummy time

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Babies should sleep on their back, and all healthy babies need time playing on their tummies. Tummy time promotes physical and brain development, and it provides important bonding time with the loving adults in baby’s life.

To protect your baby, use a clean, firm surface such as a padded mat for tummy time. Don’t ever put the baby on a surface he can roll off. Babies benefit from a variety of play positions. Try putting baby on your own chest while lying on your back, or placing baby tummy-down across your thighs while you sit. Talk, sing and smile at your baby to increase the social benefits of this play time.

Some babies hate tummy time at first, and need to warm up to this important activity. Putting a bolster or rolled towel under your baby’s chest, extending out under his arms and shoulders makes it easier for baby to lift and turn her head. A three-minute session is a good start for reluctant babies.

Remember that car seats are for transportation only. Back sleeping and car seat time put pressure on the back of baby’s head and may lead to a flat spot. Tummy time provides a break from this pressure. See more information at zerotothree.org and iafamilysupportnetwork.org.