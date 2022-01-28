Health and Wellness: Transportation help is available

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Trying to get around is a big challenge in suburban and rural areas if you don’t drive and/or don’t own a running vehicle. There are no subways or trains, no fixed-route buses and calling a taxi or ride-share company can be very expensive.

Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency is a nonprofit that offers transportation services to several counties, including Dallas. To schedule a ride with HIRTA, call 877-686-0029 or email erides@ridehirta.com. Fares range according to mileage, from $2.50 within the same town, $5 within Dallas County and to $10-25 for a trip to Des Moines.

To offset the price of transportation for those unable to drive, HIRTA has partnered with the United Way of Central Iowa to provide non-emergency medical transportation in Dallas County. All-volunteer services will be available for older adults, persons with disabilities, people with lower incomes, and veterans. HIRTA is currently recruiting volunteers for this program. For more information or to volunteer as a driver, go to RideHIRTA.com/volunteer. The contact person is Mildred Chihak.

Here’s a challenge for you: for one week, pretend your household doesn’t have a vehicle. Try to go about your daily life, and pay attention to how this impacts you and your family.