Health and Wellness: The Iowa Café Program is available

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

What a treat! Aging Resources of Central Iowa and Big Al’s BBQ in Adel are helping older adults in our area socialize and improve their nutrition. This partnership is called The Iowa Café.

Iowa Café offers one meal per day that may be eaten in the restaurant, or carried out. To participate, you must be at least 60 years old or the spouse of someone age-eligible. Meals are provided on a voluntary contribution basis. You are encouraged to contribute towards the cost of your meal if you are able.

Get started with Iowa Café by calling Dallas County Health Navigation at 515-993-3750 to complete an application. Once approved, you will receive a key card in the mail. When you visit Big Al’s BBQ, 715 Main St., you may choose from the special Iowa Café menu and use your key card to pay. The menu has a nice variety, including some smaller-sized items.

The purpose of Iowa Café is to provide variety for older adults who are fully vaccinated, but have not been able to visit senior centers and other social settings as they have in the past.

For more information, including the Iowa Café menu, call 515-993-3750.