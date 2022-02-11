Health and Wellness: Winter fun and fitness

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Your motivation to stay active this winter may be starting to wane. It’s been over a month since that New Year resolution. People who normally golf, run on trails or ride their bike sometimes have trouble thinking up ways to get that same level of activity in the winter.

Consider using some of the ideas and equipment you’ve used in the past, but don’t now. Dig out the dust-covered exercise equipment, videos, jump ropes, etc. that you haven’t used for a while to provide the variety you need. There are lots of free exercise videos on YouTube. Swap unused equipment with your Facebook friends. We’re doing everything else virtually these days — organize a virtual exercise group and play some energetic music as you all exercise separately, yet together.

Mix up your activity so it doesn’t get boring. As your own health allows, consider outdoor winter activity. Sledding and ice skating, including playing hockey, can be just plain fun. Try walking on sidewalks clear of snow to feel refreshed after being cooped up inside. Be sure to dress in layers and wear shoes with plenty of grip left on the soles. Late in winter the hours of sunshine increases, which can help.