Waukee boys golf kicks off the 2020 campaign victoriously

Amid the chaos from COVID-19 and the debris from the recent storms, the Waukee High School boys' golf team kicked off its 2020 campaign Thursday, Aug. 13.

The defending Class 3A champs kicked off the 2020 season with a 'new' theme, putting out a lot of new golfers to the varsity scene and did so on a new course to call home. Through all of that, Waukee still opened up the season with a win, defeating Johnston at home 308-309, a third straight season-opening win.

Waukee's winning ways were fueled by a roster that hasn't seen a lot of varsity action collectively. Just two golfers came into the 2020 season with prior varsity golf experience which was something the Warriors still fought through for the win.

"There was some anxiousness for the younger guys to deal with today," said head coach John Kotz. "Varsity pressure is a lot different from JV or freshman but they did a fine job and I thought our seniors did a good job of calming everyone down."

All but one Warrior golfer on the varsity squad carded a total under 80 for the 18-hole meet. That included the top four scores in Henry Manning (78), Tanner Dinnebier (78), Brock Seiser (76), and Jack Starr (76). Both Dinnebier and Manning carded a pair of birdies each on the day as the sophomore pair both fell just four strokes away from even par (72). Both Starr and Seiser medaled in the meet, finding themselves in a four-way tie for the top scores across the meet. Seiser led the Waukee lineup with four birdies on the day including hole three where the junior became the only Warrior to birdie the hole. Jack Starr's 18-hole round of 76 included a trio of birdies, including the 11th hole where he became one of just two golfers on the day to birdie the hole.

Waukee golf had two things not necessarily on their side as the youthful roster was paired with a new home course for 2020 in the Legacy Golf Club. For the first time in 16 years, Waukee boys golf didn't house home meets at Beaver Creek but that didn't mean that challenges didn't exist.

"Legacy is a little bit of a different course," began Kotz. "It's more of a links-style course and it's a little more wide open. The greens are a lot harder and it's a bigger challenge than at Beaver Creek. If it's windy out there, it can be an even tougher course."

Aside from the top four scores, the rest of the Warrior lineup included senior Payton Sandfort who carded an 18-hole score of 79 and Will Klein who ended his day with a score of 80.

Along with a new home course and a slightly different lineup, Waukee (among every other squad) is having to play amid the world of COVID-19. While golf itself hasn't been as affected, there are still various changes that are going to be reflected in the 2020 season.

"This year with COVID-19, the golfers aren't allowed to touch the pins," began Kotz. "We've only been practicing since Monday but we've already been implementing social distancing measures and wearing masks."

Along with those measures, it will be up to the host school and/or course as to whether or not meets will include shotgun starts.

The two-time defending 3A champions are once again off to the races with a victory. Due to recent storm damage in Cedar Rapids, Waukee's next meet scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 has been canceled. That means the next event up on the docket will be a Thursday battle at Cooper Creek Golf Course against Southeast Polk on Aug. 27. Tee-time for that battle will begin at 3:30 p.m.