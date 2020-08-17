CIML Conference sets new guidelines for fall sports

Before the fall sports season kicks off, the 18-member CIML Conference set out some guidelines regarding activities for the fall sports seasons.

As reported in a press release by the conference earlier in the week, there will be several guidelines implemented. That includes the use ofmasks are going to be required for fans at any fall sports games. For visiting fans, seating capacity will be limited to a minimum of 160 tickets The host school will determine the number of spectators for bleacher capacity on the home side depending on their venue. The conference itself has varying sizes of bleachers for spectators.

There will also be a limit to those on the sidelines as no visiting cheerleaders will be allowed. Marching band performances or pre-game performances will be left up to the host school.

Further changes vary from sport to sport. For volleyball, there will be roster limits implemented which include 18 members on the varsity roster and 14 players on the JV roster. The freshman level, which is broken up into two groups (A and B) will also be limited to 14 individuals. Those roster limits include coaches.

Schools will distribute two tickets per player (in uniform) and two per coach at each level. Those tickets will be used throughout the season. The tickets will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use school-specific passes to enter the contest. New start times and time limits are also established for each level. For both the freshman groups, the sophomore level, and the JV group will have their games limited to 45 minutes each. The ninth-grade A and B groups will start at 4:45 followed by the sophomore and JV squads which kick off at 6 p.m. The varsity squad will have no time limit but will start right at 7:30 p.m.

For girls' swimming, there will be no visiting spectators allowed with space being limited. Space will be reserved for the teams, coaches, and meet workers. Home spectator capacity will be determined locally. Just like with football and volleyball, all spectators will be required to wear a protective mask for admission. The face-covering should be worn throughout the meet.

Masks will also be required for cross country and boys golf at all levels when social distancing is not available.