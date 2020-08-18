Six area cross country teams crack preseason rankings

Before the cross country teams across the state of Iowa kick off the competitive portions of their 2020 seasons, there is recognition to be had.

Overall, six Dallas County News coverage area teams have earned preseason recognition according to the Iowa Track Coaches Association.

Class 1A: Girls

Van Meter (2):

Following their season of firsts, which included the first conference title and state meet appearance in program history, the Van Meter girls will grace 2020 as the second-ranked team in all of Class 1A. The ranking comes well deserved for a Bulldog team that returns a bulk of their big performers including two of their top state meet finishers in Clare and Mary Kelly. The pair led the Bulldogs in nearly every meet last season and look to do so again alongside a two-time state meet runner Maya Hermann. The excitement level is high as over 90 percent of the teams' overall production returns for a chance at more in 2020.

Class 3A: Girls

Dallas Center-Grimes (2)

After gracing the state meet five times in the last six seasons, it doesn't seem surprising at all to see the DCG girls cross country team ranked second to begin the 2020 campaign. The team itself last year tied 2018 for the best finish in program history, placing second in the 2019 state meet. Four Fillies placed inside the top-20 and what brings more excitement to 2020 is that all four of those runners return. In fact, all but one of the state meet runners from last season return to take on another year and another chance at a state title.

The Fillies bring back perhaps their most potent lineup to date as four Fillie runners return holding top-10 5K times in school history. Last year's fourth-place finisher in Megan Sterbenz currently sits second in program history with a 5K time of 18:45, second only to Madison Waymire who is currently the only Fillie to place first individually at a state meet. Miranda Muhlstein is close behind with the programs' fourth-best overall time of 19:23 followed by Kami Smith in sixth (19:33) and Hannah Little at tenth overall (19:48) in program history. All four will help spearhead the efforts towards another state meet run.

ADM (11):

Perhaps the Iowa high school girls cross country team saw no better improvement from the prior season than from ADM. The squad made their long-awaited return to the state meet and ended up placing 15th led by Geneva Timmerman who placed 15th individually. Just like other teams who bring a lot of excitement into a new season, the Tiger girls bring back all but two of their state meet runners from last season as they look to follow up on their 12th state meet appearance in school history. Many of the starting varsity roster will grace 2020 with experience at the highest of Iowa high school levels, including Hannah Welch who will be seeking her third state meet appearance.

Class 3A Boys

Dallas Center-Grimes (1)

Following the programs' first-ever state title, the DCG boys cross country team will start the 2020 campaign where they left off 2019, at the top. The Mustangs will be seeking their eighth straight trip to the state meet and they will look to do so with five returning runners from their state meet last season. That includes Aiden Ramsey, who just so happened to produce the fourth-best 5K time in program history, which he did so at the state meet with a time of 16:19. Ramsey is one of two returning state meet runners for DCG who set program records. Jacob Storey also captured history at the 2019 state meet and ranks sixth all-time with a 5K time of 16:28.

Overall there is plenty of firepower coming back to keep the Mustangs in front of the Class 3A field including Owen Pries and Jacob Ewers who also put up record times at state and now rank seventh and tenth respectively in top sophomore 5K times in program history.

Class 4A Girls

Waukee (10):

After capturing their state meet berth (their tenth in the past ten years), the Waukee girls cross country team will grace 2020 as the tenth-ranked Class 4A squad. The strength of Waukee girls cross country has been seen for several years and despite losing four runners from their 2019 state meet run, there's plenty to be excited about for 2020. The Warriors look to return the speed of future Northwest Missouri State hoops star Peyton Kelderman. 2019 saw Kelderman clock one of her best state meet times of 19:56.6.

This is the fourth straight season in four years that Waukee will begin the season ranked in the preseason polls.

Class 4A Boys

Waukee (11)

Last year saw a mix of new and familiar faces for Waukee boys cross country. From that mixture, the Warriors punched their ninth straight trip to the state meet in 2019. Every year teams witness the loss of some talent and for Waukee, they will be without the help of two of their state meet runners for 2020. A combat to that will be the return of five state meet runners including Kyle Ruby who clocked a 26th place state meet time of 16:21.9. In fact, the Warriors return four of their top state meet times from last season.

Waukee will kick off 2020 as the 11th ranked team across the Class 4A landcscape.