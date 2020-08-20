Raccoon River Conference releases fall sports fan guidelines

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

After the state completed high school baseball and softball seasons with 94 percent of teams reportedly without a positive COVID-19 case, fall sports are a full-go. In order to maintain that same level of success, teams are sanitizing equipment and practicing social distancing and wearing masks when possible.

As with the summer seasons, fans are being asked the same by the Raccoon River Conference, which released its guidelines this week for fall activities.

Spectators are strongly encouraged to not only socially distance themselves by family group but to wear masks when possible in addition, and only attend if no one has been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and does not show signs of symptoms.

While the conference has not placed a mandate on face coverings, each host district may have different protocols in place that require masks for entrance. Hosts will provide disposable face masks if necessary.

Fans are also encouraged to bring exact cash for admission and should maintain six-feet of distance while waiting in line on the designated symbols. That much had applied to the summer season but one major change is the return of concessions.

With schools back in session serving food, the conference determined it was reasonable to allow concession stands to re-open under each school's local guidelines. The same advice applies from the admissions, encouraging fans to have exact payments ready to avoid exchanging change.

Watching events, as with softball and baseball, fans are barred from sitting in certain locations. These will be marked with tape/signs. The most notable difference is for volleyball attendance where the first two rows will not be used for spectators.

More information will be communicated by host schools prior to events.