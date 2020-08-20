Waukee boys golf keeps up the winning ways against Marshalltown

Another outing and another victory is in the books for the Waukee boys golf team on Wednesday, Aug. 19. It was the second meet of the season for Waukee and with a 310-337 victory over Marshalltown, the Warriors now rest with a 2-0 record on the young season.

It may be a different looking lineup, but the reigning Class 4A champs played like an experienced squad within the confines of Legacy Golf Club. There, the Warriors carded 13 of the 21 total birdies earned by both teams combined. Even though Marshalltown took the top individual score for the meet, five of Waukee's golfers carded top-six scores.

Leading the way for Waukee was Brock Seiser who carded his best score of the season so far with a three-over-par mark of 75. Seiser carded three birdies on the day including the 11th hole. He became the only Warrior to shoot under par for that hole. For his efforts, Seiser placed second out of the 12 varsity golfers, second only to Marshalltown's Grant Greazel (74).

Following the efforts of Seiser was senior star, Jack Starr. With the help of three birdies and six pars, Starr carded an 18-hole round of 78. That score ended up giving Starr a six-over-par mark and a third-place finish for the meet.

Overall, Waukee took control of the meet by taking the next three spots as Tanner Dinnebier, Payton Sandfort, and Will Kramer made up the fourth, fifth, and sixth-best scores. Dinnebier tied Starr with a six-over-par for fourth place while Sandfort's seven-over-par mark of 79 placed fifth for the meet. Kramer met that mark as he too carded a seven-over-par mark of 79. Henry Manning rounded out the varsity scores with an 11-over-par mark of 83.

The Warriors are now off to a strong 2-0 start. Next up on the docket for Waukee will be a six-team meet on Monday, Aug. 24. The Warriors will take to the road to battle Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Valley and host Mason City. The six-team meet from the Mason City Golf Club will begin at 10 a.m.