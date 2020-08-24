ADM fall sports athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Staff Report

Over the weekend the ADM Community School District experienced one of its first COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, the school district released a statement that a fall sports athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.

In consultation with the Dallas County Health Department, contact tracing has occurred to identify individuals that were within six feet of the positive individual for more than 15 minutes. As a result, the Dallas County Health Department has identified eight individuals that will be identified as close contacts. Individuals identified as close contacts will be contacted by the state or local health agency and will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

ADM has noted that they will not make health recommendations related to quarantine and such determinations will be made through official contact tracing and communication by either local or state health departments.

ADM Schools also had a note along with their statement released.

"ADM will not make health recommendations related to quarantine, as any such determination will be made through official contact tracing and communication by the local or state health departments. However, when ADM is notified by a local or state health department that an individual(s) will be identified as a close contact, that individual(s) will not be allowed to attend school or participate in school functions until they are released by the local health agency. Individuals identified have been contacted. Under no circumstance will ADM communicate the name of a student or staff member that has tested positive."