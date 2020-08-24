Waukee's Megan Earney commits to Fort Hays State University

More good news from the world of Waukee High School athletics as girls basketball star Megan Earney announced her intention to play at the next level.

Officially announcing her commitment through various means, including Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 23, Earney said she will be continuing her basketball and academic careers at Fort Hays State University next year.

In another state tournament bound season for the Waukee girls basketball team, Earney showcased her skills and then some. Through 26 games played, Earney captured 203 points while shooting 54.4 percent. She paced the Warriors with a 44 percent shooting efficiency from beyond the three-point arc. Her junior season showed a lot of strength from the free-throw line at a clip of 71 percent.

She was one of several instrumental pieces in Waukee's 23-3 season sitting atop the CIML-Iowa Conference last season. Within Waukee's state tournament run alone, Earney shot 56 percent from the floor which included a strong mark of 57.1 percent from three-point range.

Following her senior campaign at Waukee High School, Earney will join up with a Fort Hayes Women's basketball team fresh off of their 10th MIAA Conference title. Last year marked the first time that the Tigers captured the conference regular season and tournament title. In a showing of hard work, Earney actually made one of her first trips to Wells Fargo Arena last year, a long time coming after she wasn't able to attend the year prior.

"You talk about preparing the entire year to get to state, before the state tournament, Megan came down with the flu and was unable to attend state games two years ago," began head coach Chris Guess. "She paid the price, then dedicated herself and not only made it to the state tournament but gets to go on and play in college now."

Earney wasn't the only individual overjoyed on the commitment.

"It's a great thing to see Megan or any of your players have their hard work and dedication pay off," said Guess.

Earney wasn't afraid to find success anywhere on the court with triple-digit rebounds (104) and points scored (203). She was one of just two Warriors all season to accomplish that feat.

"She's just a competitor," Guess said. "Megan enjoys competing and enjoys the challenge. She can stretch a defense from the outside yet she can also post up and do well inside. She's grown as an individual player and is a very key component to our team."

Before she hits the collegiate hardwood, Earney will enjoy her senior basketball season at Waukee High School and the chance at a state title.