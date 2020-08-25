ADM, DCG volleyball to hold Dig Pink night on Sept. 10

Another year in and despite the chaos imposed by COVID-19, the ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball teams will once again include Dig Pink night on their schedules.

This annual tradition, which has been among both communities for at least eight years, will resume once more within the 2020 campaign on Sept. 10. With the recent roster and crowd limitations set forth by the IGHSAU for volleyball, attendance will be limited for this event.

As for the overall event, only the action on the hardwood will resemble normal. Shirt sales will be the only fundraising arm for the event this year with proceeds going to charity. Normally, there would be a dinner and an auction that would accompany the event but due to COVID-19 concerns, those may not happen this year. It's been an event that has gained lots of traction over the years with a lot of money donated to charity over the years. Last year, in fact, produced one of the highest single-season totals in nearly $10,000.

It's an event that brings both the ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes communities together and one that wasn't going to be missed in 2020.

"It's like a little normalcy is popped back in," began ADM head coach Mary Beth Scott. "It's interesting because we normally play Dig Pink in October but we don't care, we'll play it in September. It (COVID-19) impacted our schedule because we had to drop a couple of tournaments and there was also talk about dropping DCG and I'm like 'we can't, we need Dig Pink'. That's just one of the days we weren't going to drop."

Along with the shirt sales, both ADM and DCG will be accepting free-will donations for anyone who is willing to give. Shirt sales can be acquired through ADM's or DCG's twitter pages or simply online. The deadline for shirt orders is Sunday, Aug. 30.

The event itself will take place this year at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 at DCG Meadows Gym in Grimes.