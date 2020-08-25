Little Hawkeye Conference sets guidelines for 2020 fall sports season

Before the 2020 fall sports seasons officially kick-off, the Little Hawkeye Conference has issued some guidelines.

Admission into games will be the same as in years past. Adults and high school students are $5 per person while middle school and elementary students are $3 per person. Unlike the summer sports season, there will be concessions available for but with limited items. All restrooms will be sanitized and cleaned regularly.

As for masks, each school has its own policies but within the Dallas Center-Grimes fall sports scenes, maks will be required for entry into each contest. That may be relaxed once fans are seated and social distancing can be maintained.

The LHC does not have imposed capacity limits at this time. However within the world of DCG football, capacity will be limited. At each school, bleacher capacity will be limited and will be marked off with blue tape and signage.

Spectators are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines and accept personal responsibility for following said guidelines.