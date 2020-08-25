Warrior boys golf captures Mark Mann Invitational crown

Keeping the streak alive, Waukee High School boys golf captured yet another victory as they took on the Mark Mann Invitational on Monday, Aug. 24 in Mason City.

Waukee used the help of four top-11 scores to topple the eight-team field. Waukee's winning score was 298 and was followed up by Xavier's second-place score of 310 and West Des Moines Valley's score of 310. Fort Dodge (346), Mason City (358), and Des Moines Roosevelt (364) rounded out the top six. Waterloo East and Waterloo West were also present.

It was the first time anyone on the Waukee roster had made a trip to the Mason City Country Club yet it still looked like an experienced group for head coach John Kotz. Four of Waukee's six golfers placed inside the top-11. For already the second time this season, Waukee's Jack Starr tied for, or outright earned, first place individually. On Monday, that meant a season-best mark of three-under park 69 through 18 holes played. Seven birdies and seven parks accounted for his day overall, one of the best marks of the season for the senior.

With the help of seven pars, Brock Seiser continued his consecutive streak of top-three finishes by placing second. Building up that score was a two-over-par mark of 74 through 18 holes. Both his front nine and back nine scores were carded as 37.

Seiser was then followed up by third-place finisher Payton Sandfort and his four-over-park score of 76. The senior was one of three Warriors to card par on holes one, two, three, and four. Tanner Dinnebier found himself in a two-way tie for ninth place overall after he carded an 18-hole mark of 79, just seven strokes over par. Dinnebier was the only Warrior to strike par on the par-five hole number nine.

The rest of the Waukee scores rounded out with Will Kramer and his nine-over-par score of 81 and Cameron Boyle with a 13-over-park score of 85.

Next up for the once again undefeated Warriors will be a one-on-one match-up with the Rams of Southeast Polk on Thursday, Aug. 27. The Rams and the Warriors will battle it out at Copper Creek Golf Course beginning at 3:30 p.m.