DCG volleyball splits season-opening triangular at home

It was the season opener for the 2020 campaign for the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team on Tuesday, Aug. 25 as they battled a home triangular against Class 5A's Urbandale and Southeast Polk.

It was a tale of two games as the Fillies opened up their season with a two-set win over Southeast Polk before faltering in two straight sets to Urbandale. Despite how things concluded, the Fillies did kick off the new campaign victoriously beginning with a strong set one win. DCG kicked off their very first set of the season with a 6-4 lead over their Ram counterparts. Things wouldn't be easy as the Rams stormed back, outdueling the Fillies 8-4 to strike a lead 12-10 midway through the set.

The following surge by DCG was highlighted by a Haylee Hidlebaugh block, which equalized the contest at 14-14, and from there, the Fillies never looked back. Junior Kenna Jackson showed her strong progress back from injury and helped swing momentum back in DCG's favor. She did that at the serving line where the Fillies stormed out to a 19-15 lead under her watch. DCG ended up outscoring Southeast Polk 6-5 across the last part of set one for the win 25-21.

The second set proved challenging as well for the Fillies but once again, they came out on top, toppling the Rams 25-16. The set actually started out on an inauspicious note for the Fillies who quickly found themselves down 4-1. A 6-3 run by DCG quickly put down any hot streak for the visiting Rams and from there on out, the Fillies never saw a deficit. Instead, they broke out a 15-14 lead which ended up ballooning to a 22-14 advantage following a 7-0 run. In the end, the Fillies took the match entirely with a 25-16 set two victory.

DCG now holds a 4-2 advantage over Southeast Polk dating back to the 2007 season.

"Really nervous that first set but I think we found our rhythm and there were several big plays that got us excited like Haylee's block," said DCG head coach Cheryl Voelker. Voelker of the team's win over Southeast Polk.

Tempo and energy have been a consistent focus for coach Voelker and her teams over the years and Tuesday against the Rams, it was something fun to see.

"At first we were a little slow but as the game progressed our tempo got much better," Voelker said. "I still think we need to work on quick sets and tempo passing but I thought we did a good job overall."

Part of the move for a faster tempo was changing up the set structure slightly to accommodate various changes. That includes waiting for normal setter Jackson to be back consistently into the lineup but before that happens, the Fillies have implemented a 5-1 set-up. Helping to ease the transition was sophomore Jillian Janssen, who stepped in where needed well in the opening two matches.

"She's done a great job, a lot of touches on the ball," began Voelker. "It's a blessing in disguise to get her so many touches early in the season. She's done a good job stepping up."

Match number two on the day for the Fillies wasn't as strong, faltering in both sets for their first match loss of the 2020 season. The first set went against DCG in a 25-18 defeat. The second set was also a challenge for DCG as they ended up suffering their first home loss of the season thanks to a 25-16 set two defeat.

The defeat snapped the three-game winning streak for DCG over Urbandale. The J-Hawks now lead the all-time series 9-4 dating back to the 2008 season.

DCG volleyball is now 1-1 on the young season with more opportunity for a win coming up against conference foe Oskaloosa on Tuesday, Sept. 1 beginning at 7 p.m.