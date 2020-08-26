Bulldog volleyball falls in three sets to Des Moines Christian

The Van Meter High School volleyball team dropped their season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

They were posted up against conference foe and Class 3A's 14th ranked Des Moines Christian Lions and just couldn't find the win falling in three sets. The Bulldogs had a few missteps and watched set one fall to the visiting Lions 25-13. Set two fell against the Bulldogs as well despite a late push, falling by a 25-20 final. What ended up sealing the defeat for Van Meter was their set three loss against Des Moines Christian which came by a 25-11 final.

The Lions continued to hold their edge over the Bulldogs with the last victory for Van Meter over Des Moines Christian coming back in September of 2017.

The Bulldogs are still searching for their first victory and their next chance will come on Thursday, Aug. 27. That will be their first road trip of the season as they travel to Guthrie Center to battle another conference foe in ACGC. The game will start at 7 p.m. from ACGC High School.