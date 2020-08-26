Warrior volleyball near flawless in season-opening win

In their first test of the 2020 campaign, the Waukee High School volleyball team captured victory on Tuesday, Aug. 25 against Mason City.

The Warriors were victorious in three straight sets at Mason City High School during their first win of 2020 and 10th victory over the Mohawks in the last 11 matchups.

The first set for Waukee went fairly smooth as the Warriors stormed to a 25-17 set one victory. That was followed by a back-and-forth set number two but in the end, Waukee still came out on top 25-23. That then led to a decisive set three where, once again, Waukee took advantage, out-dueling the Mohawks 25-14 for the outright match victory.

Waukee now begins yet another season with a victory, their seventh such victory in the past 10 seasons. It also marked the first 3-0 sweep over a team to begin the season over the course of the past ten seasons.

The newly minted 1-0 Warriors will look to continue their winning ways as they take on Des Moines East in their home season opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. at the Waukee Field House.