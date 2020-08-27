DCG's Reis commits to Arkansas Tech University

Following what has been a solid three seasons of high school basketball, Dallas Center-Grimes hoops star Julia Reis has taken the next step in her basketball career.

Recently, the senior announced her commitment to Arkansas Tech University. Reis is coming off of another strong season where she shot 42 percent from the field with a mark of 30.6 percent from three-point range. Overall Reis produced 255 points across the 2019-20 campaign.

Reis wasn't afraid to get involved anywhere on the court as evidence by her 83 rebounds and 19 steals as well as 19 assists.

Overall, Reis has shot 43 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range. A solid scorer throughout her time as a DCG basketball player, Reis will enter her senior year having averaged nearly 10 points per contest over the past three seasons.

Following her tenure in a DCG uniform, Reis will take her talents to Russellville where she will team up with a Golden Suns team that went 17-11 with a 13-9 conference record.

It's been quite the journey for Reis but one that has been very productive for the senior.

"She's grown a lot since her freshman year," began DCG girls head coach Adam Jones. "She's a great shooter and there's no question as to why. She has put a lot of time and energy into improving."

Julia has been a strong scorer while wearing a DCG uniform.

"She's got a knack for scoring, that's her biggest strength," Jones said. "When she's on, she's fantastic. She finds a way to score no matter where she is on the court."

For now, both Reis and coach Jones will wait to see what the 2020-21 basketball season has in store.