ADM volleyball goes 1-2 in season-opening invitational

It was the official kickoff to the 2020 campaign for the ADM High School volleyball team as they welcomed in a three-team crowd for a home invitational on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Through a tough field of Algona, Newton and Harlan Community, ADM went 1-2 with a victory over the Bulldogs and defeats to the Cardinals and the Cyclones.

Their win came right away and took place against Algona by a 2-1 mark. ADM claimed the first set despite finding themselves down several times throughout the set. A consistent surge late earned coach Mary Beth Scott and her team their first set win of the year 21-16. ADM suffered their first set loss of the year in the second set as a late surge by Algona tipped the match scale even 22-20. With the help of six unanswered points throughout set three, ADM clawed their way to a 15-7 set three victory and the overall match victory.

All 10 of ADM's assists in the match came from Madison Seifken. Meanwhile, junior Campbell James paced the match with six kills. James had double duty while leading the way in digs with nine followed by fellow junior Katie Cullen and sophomore Ella Grossman with seven digs each. ADM was successful from the serving line with 41 successful serves out of 46 attempts. That included five aces, all of which went to sophomore Brylee Person.

In their battle against Harlan, the Tigers secured a late 21-19 set one win. Unfortunately, the Tigers just couldn't match that production across the next two sets, combining for 15 points in a 21-8 set two loss and a 15-7 set three defeat. Harlan used 10 total aces and a whopping 24 kills to take down ADM. The Tigers did out dig the Cyclones with 34 digs compared to 21 for Harlan. Seifken once again led the way in assists (nine) while sophomore Dani Person paced the way in kills with four.

The battle against Newton also, unfortunately, fell into the loss column for ADM. Despite more successful serves in the match (22-19), the Tigers fell in two straight sets 21-9 and 21-13. Seifken once again paced the way with seven assists while Hanna Grossman led the team in kills with four and James in aces with two. Ella Grossman paced the way in digs with five.

Next up for the 1-2 Tigers will be a road trip to Huxley on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to take on the Ballard Bombers. The match will begin with first serve at 7 p.m.