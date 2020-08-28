Another strong year on the horizon for Waukee football

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

Another year has come and that means another chance at a title run for the Waukee High School football team. The Warriors, after going 7-4 and falling just shy of a UNI-Dome berth, are looking to get back at it for 2020.

Armed with seven returning All-District players, Waukee looks to make some noise once again but they will have to do so against quite the schedule. Of course, the Warriors are without three-year starter at quarterback Mitch Randal and one of their top wide receiver threats in Sam O’Dell.

“We should have good team speed and we’ll need it,” began Waukee head coach Scott Carlson. “We’re playing the best seven programs on this side of the state and all of them have elite athletes. We’ll need to be at the top of our game any given Friday night in order to compete.”

The schedule itself combines a seven-game slate where only one of Waukee’s opponents had less than seven victories in 2019. Regardless of the opponent list, coach Carlson and the Warrior are looking to improve off of what took place last season.

“We proved we can compete with anyone and that the margin for error is very small. I think that was valuable to our returning players as they prepare for the fall of 2020.”

There was certainly a lot to like last season beginning with a Class 4A fifth-best mark of 59 total touchdowns. Thanks to a balanced passing attack, Waukee’s 6,062 all-purpose yards were only outmatched by title game participant Wes Des Moins Valley (6,259). Waukee will need to find a replacement for Randal’s 2,014 passing yards but overall, a good amount of the offensive production that churned out a class-best 5,270 total yards of offense return in 2020.

In an effort to get back what the football team lost due to senior graduation, they turned to a time-tested event to spur on the competitiveness.

“I’d say we have a battle in all position groups as we have a nice mix of veterans and new talent,” stated Carlson. “Excited about the progress of our new players with some great guidance from our vets. The offensive and defensive lines both have some good battles going on. Both should have some added depth.”

Two returning veterans include leading rusher Alexander Linquist and leading yardage receiver Edward Saidat Jr. Those are two of several returners that look to bring back 57 percent of the scoring offense from the last few seasons.

Waukee will look to kick off the 2020 campaign on Friday, Aug. 28 as the team takes on Southeast Polk.