Excitement awaits for DCG football

Andrew Brown - Sports Reporter

Every season brings its fair share of excitement and hope for each team that graces a playing surface. Within the Iowa high school football world, one of the more exciting storylines has come within the confines of Dallas Center-Grimes High School. Following a 1-8 season in 2018, DCG football rose like a phoenix out of the ashes in 2019 and fell just one game shy of a trip to the UNI-Dome.

The Mustangs had quite the balanced overall attack that led Class 3A in total tackles and ranked second in the class with 17 interceptions. While defense took center stage, the offense captured over 2,800 yards of offense. The offense came from a more veteran lineup that included 22 seniors. Despite the losses heading into the 2020 campaign, the focus has fallen on the returners.

“We may only have six or seven guys back but they are the right guys,” said head coach Scott Heitland. “From our quarterback to our tailback and two of our guys up front might have been two of the more consistent players. We also feel good about all the guys who will fill in around them.”

The returning core for the Mustangs is very much intact from last year starting with the signal-caller Ty Walker. As a junior, Walker increased his touchdown total by nine and his total yards by 660. From the air to the ground, the Mustangs bring back experience in two-year starter Zach Brand, who paced the DCG lineup with nearly 800 yards and six scores last season. Heitland and the DCG coaching staff will have to replace their top two receiving threats in Isaac Boley and Cody Hall.

“There were probably more question marks with the defense coming into camp,” Heitland said. “We feel as though we have guys who are ready to step up to the challenge and fill those shoes the best they can.”

Even with some questions regarding the defensive side of the ball, there comes solace in the fact that Heitland and the Mustangs will have the returning services of stars like Blake Willey. His 87.5 total tackles last season was second-best in Class 3A’s District 2 field. In fact, from the defensive line (Brody Burgher) to the linebacking core (Willey) and to All-State members in the secondary (Nic Lawton), the questions surrounding the Mustang defense almost answer themselves.

“We have some great leadership at every level defensively and we feel pretty comfortable with who we have,” said Heitland.

Within the 120 individuals on the roster, the Mustangs bring back 10 All-District players, who help to bring back 27 of their 28 passing and rushing touchdowns. That includes Luke Busby, who accounted for four rushing scores and looks to complement Brand for quite the rushing attack.

“We have a lot of guys willing to step up and that showed last year with Brand going down for a bit,” said Heitland. “We’re excited to see what this team will be able to accomplish this year.”

Adaptation has always been a hallmark of strong teams like DCG but amid a world of COVID-19, adaptation will take on a whole new meaning. A change from nine games to seven games has already been set in place and for the first time in history, every high school squad will experience the postseason. DCG’s tough schedule includes opponents like ADM following a two-year absence in what has been a long-standing rivalry.

“We have a schedule that is very exciting overall,” Heitland said. “Looking up and down that schedule, we’re playing a tough schedule which is something we accept and look forward to. We’re taking things one day at a time.”