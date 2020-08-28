More progress on the hook for ADM Football

Andrew Brown - Sports Reporter

After two straight seasons of five wins and four losses, the ADM football team is looking to bump that up a notch as they tackle the 2020 season.

Armed with the use of four returning All-District members, ADM aims to scratch out more wins en route to potentially their 10th state playoff appearance in school history.

“I think we have spent two years learning how to win. We have gotten close, but we haven't been able to win the big game when (we) need to win,” said third-year head coach Garrison Carter. “I think eventually that will click. With each year and each win, we keep developing a belief and confidence that we can be an elite program.”

The progress certainly has been there and lends to more excitement as all but two of ADM’s 36 total touchdowns return in 2020. On the ground, ADM doesn't have to sport new faces as all four of their top rushers return for 2020, highlighted by third-year starter Tate Stine-Smith. The senior posted 867 yards on the ground and combined that with 1,760 yards through the air to produce a team-best 27 total touchdowns.

“We are expecting Tate to take another step forward this year,” Carter said. “As a three-year starter, we are expecting him to take on even more of a leadership role.”

Of course, things will have a different twist due to the effects of COVID-19. Perhaps the most impacted aspect of the season will be the schedule itself that has already changed from a nine-game slate to a seven-game schedule.

Within the new rules and guidelines set forth by the IHSAA this season, another big change from the norm will be a playoff party where everyone is guaranteed a playoff spot. While It does seem to put an interesting twist from a fan’s perspective, Carter said it doesn't change much for the football team.

“You know, it really doesn't. I think you always prepare with the mindset you want to win every game and you want to be peaking at the end of the season,” Carter added. “The winning every game may be less important this year and peaking at the end of the season may be having a higher priority. However, I don't believe it will change the way we prepare for each game.”

Of course, there are some more normalized changes that took place within the ADM gridiron schedule. That includes the reuniting of a long-standing rivalry against the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs.

“I think that will be a fun week,” said Carter. “I have a ton of respect for Coach Heitland and his program. It will be fun to have that county game going again.”

Right now the Mustangs hold the slight advantage, 5-3 over the Tigers since the 2008 season. ADM will be looking to turn the tides as they will battle the Mustangs on the road Friday, Oct. 7 in Grimes.

Whether it be for that game or any other on the shortened schedule, the Tiger coaching staff will need to find some new pass catchers as ADM will be without five out of the top six receivers from last year. That includes Nathan Conrad, who had 666 total receiving yards. The solace there is that Luca Ray comes back for his junior season after earning 504 yards and two scores through the air.

There will also be a lot of young talent to look out for, Carter added.

“We have plenty of sophomores competing for significant varsity roles this year,” said Carter. "I think that a few of them will rise to the top and earn some spots. If they do, I think fans will see some big-time plays out of them this fall.”

The Tigers will officially kick off their 2020-21 schedule on Friday, Aug. 28 as they take to the road to battle Nevada.