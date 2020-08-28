Van Meter Football: Revamped, not rebuilt

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

One thing that has been synonymous with Van Meter football over the years has been veteran leadership spearheading the efforts on the gridiron. Over the last eight-plus years, that has been the case for Bulldog football and as such, Van Meter has graced the state playoff scene each year since 2012.

Last year was no different as the team returned to the Class 1A state title game with 15 seniors. Part of the formula has been not just senior players, but experienced returners to the varsity scene.

Over the last four years, Van Meter has had just two quarterbacks tossing at least 1,500 yards and two running backs with at least 1,800 yards in three out of the four seasons. Large shoes have been left to fill for the 2020 campaign and Van Meter will be doing so with just three offensive and three defensive returners. Each season presents its own set of challenges and for the Bulldogs in 2020, varsity experience seems to be one of those challenges. Even with that said, the goal of another dome-bound season still rests with head coach Eric Trudo and his squad.

“No matter what our goal is to be better today than we were yesterday and to keep improving each practice,” said Trudo. “We are focused on what we can control which is our attitude, our determination, our effort.”

One way to battle a lesser experienced roster is with good competition, something that keeps the Bulldogs firing on all cylinders.

“We’ve got a lot of competition out there and it’s exciting to see how things will unfold,” Trudo said.

Of course, just because the team may be lighter than normal on consistent varsity experience doesn’t mean that the Bulldogs won’t pack a punch in 2020. They do return the likes of Dalten Van Pelt, who picked up right where current Grand View player Ian Abrahamson left off. As a junior Van Pelt led the team with 144 carries and touched up 680 yards and ten touchdowns. That can also be applied towards Chris Shreck, who led the team with 139 kick return yards last year while averaging 13.7 yards per catch on the offensive side of the ball.

They say age is just a number and Van Meter has proven that true with a time-tested practice that has kept nearly every player ready for the Friday night lights. From the offense to the defense and special teams in between, there’s been a process used by Van Meter football that will likely be a big key to more success in 2020.

“We try and play as many kids as we can whether it’s offense, defense, or special teams,” said Trudo. “Getting those younger kids who haven’t seen a varsity football field a chance to step in on a Friday night. Our kids are aware of the situation and the standards that we’ve set.”

The Bulldogs as a whole will sport a 47 player roster as they will take on a shortened seven-game slate in 2020. Among those games is a big one to kick off the season in a non-district battle with Winterset. It will the first time in program history that Van Meter will have played up a class on the gridiron as they battle the Class 3A Huskies on Aug. 28 from Winterset High School. The overall schedule is quite impressive for the Bulldogs, who also play heavy hitter in Panorama on Sept. 11 as well as wrapping up the season with long-time rival Woodward-Granger on Oct. 9.

"High quality from week one to week seven," said Trudo. "Panorama took Dike New-Hartford down to the wire and it's just going to be a dog fight each week this season."