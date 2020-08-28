Waukee boys golf edges out victory over Southeast Polk

The links held a victorious tone once more for the Waukee High School boys golf team as they edged out a narrow road victory over Southeast Polk on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Copper Creek Golf Course.

The Warriors kept their record unblemished by escaping with a narrow 159-160 victory. Throughout the nine holes golfed, three Warriors produced top-five scores.

Leading the charge individually for the Warriors was none other than Jack Starr. The senior produced one of his best nine-hole scores of the season carding a three-over-par score of 38. Six pars made up the nine holes for Starr, who earned runner-up status for his score in the meet.

Starr was followed by Payton Sandfort, who carded his best nine-hole round of the season with a 39. That mark put the fellow senior squarely in third out of the 12 varsity golfers. Five pars including the final two holes of the meet made up his outing for the day. From there, it was a mad dash for the next man up and throughout all the fallen blades of grass, three Warriors came away carding a six-over-par score of 41. Those individuals included Brock Seiser, Tanner Dinnebier and Cameron Boyle. Boyle was the only Warrior to card a birdie on the day, doing so right away on the par-five hole number one.

Next up for the undefeated Warriors will be a trip to Fort Dodge on Tuesday, Sept. 1 as they plan to tackle the 18 team Fort Dodge Invitational. First tee is set for 10 a.m. and will take place at the Fort Dodge Country Club.