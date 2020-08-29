DCG football gallops to dominating win over Pella

If there was ever an outing that seemed like a springboard for a title run, the 2020 season-opening battle between the Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella football teams on Friday, Aug. 28 fit that bill.

It was the ninth overall match-up between the Mustangs and the Dutch since 2010 and DCG rattled off 312 total yards of offense in a 30-6 route over the three-time state champions. It was quite the offensive output for a Mustang team who hadn't scored a single touchdown against Pella in their prior two match-ups. DCG ended up handing Pella their largest margin of defeat since the 2013-14 Class 3A title game.

"I'm really happy with how our defense played here tonight," said head coach Scott Heitland. "We felt like we had some good pieces there. I felt we played a little better than I expected on the back end and the front of that defense played really well. We were tested here tonight and I'm happy with the direction we're going."

Things started off the same way in which it ended, in DCG's favor. The Mustangs were first on the scoreboard as Zach Brand took a 24-yard scamper to the house for a 7-0 lead, their first lead over a Dutch team since 2017. That was the first highlight of a sound rushing attack that totaled 181 total yards on the night. Brand paced the way, torching the Dutch for 141 yards on 31 carries, marking his best season-opening performance.

The visiting Dutch ended up making things interesting as they found the endzone in the second quarter. DCG maintained their edge and never let their lead slip, which included Pella's touchdown pursuit as the Mustangs blocked the extra point. That is how the first half would end as the Mustangs held their 7-6 advantage heading into the second half.

Both halves seemed to go by different means for the Mustangs as the second included more of an aerial assault. Overall, the Mustangs touched up 131 yards through the air. There were three big highlights of that in the second half and it began in the third quarter when a 29-yard connection between quarterback Ty Walker and receiver Caden Grimes resulted in another endzone trip and a 14-6 lead. That marked the only score by either team in the third quarter of action.

The other three scores for DCG both came in the fourth quarter and began on a defensive note. Having backed the Dutch within their own five-yard line, the Mustang offense forced a play in the endzone and walked away with a safety and a newly minted 10-point lead. From there trickery was afoot as Grimes and Walker reversed roles for one play which resulted in a nine-yard touchdown pass and a 23-6 lead. That set up the final scoring drive of the game as a 12-yard touchdown connection between Walker and Ben Elfvin wrapped up the scoring efforts for the game and resulted in a 30-6 win for the Mustangs.

"I couldn't have been more proud of how our kids played here tonight," said Heitland. "We haven't had a lot recently against those guys so it's good to get one here tonight."

In his second season directing traffic under center, Walker kicked off his senior season with 122 yards and two scores through the air. It was a multi-faceted outcome for the Mustangs, who not only captured their first season-opening victory since the 2017-18 year, but they did so against a Pella team for the second time in 10 years.

"I thought Ty played a great game tonight with good decisions," began Heitland. "A year ago he had three interceptions but today he did a great job. That's an experienced senior playing the way you want him to."

Now the Mustangs will ride high as the only Class 3A District 8 team to walk away from week one with a victory. Next up for the Mustangs will be their first road game of the season as they battle it out with the Comets of North Polk. Game time kickoff is set to begin a little later at 7:45 p.m.