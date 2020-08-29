Second quarter downs Waukee football in season opener

Despite 323 yards of total offense, the Waukee High School football team wasn't able to find the win column during the 2020 season opener Friday, Aug. 28 against Southeast Polk.

Thanks to a 14 point second quarter by the visiting Rams, Waukee suffered their third straight season-opening loss. It marked the first of what is a gauntlet of a season for the Warriors who are the only team in 4A who's seven game schedule includes all tier-one teams from the prior grouping system.

The contest actually kicked off in Waukee's favor as Jakob Holcomb connected with future collegiate star Aaron Smith on a 30-yard pitch and catch for the score. That gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead which would hold through the entire first quarter. That lead actually held strong all the way until the three minute mark when Southeast Polk answered on a 27-yard touchdown strike.

Waukee had two leads in the game and their second advantage came with a field goal from Lucas Bartachek to put the Warriors ahead 10-7. Unfortunately, it didn't hold for long as Southeast Polk recaptured the lead 14-10, which held throughout the rest of the first half.

There wasn't a lot of scoring offense in the second half, in fact, none for the Warriors across the final two quarters of action. Meanwhile, the second of two aerial scores for the Rams occurred late in the fourth quarter which brought the lead to its eventual resting place of 21-10.

It was a fairly balanced attack overall for Waukee who produced 181 yards on the ground and 142 yards through the air. Leading in the aerial assault for the Warriors was quarterback Jakob Holcomb, who completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for those 142 yards and Waukee's only end zone trip of the game. On the receiving end, Aaron Smith's three receptions led the way for 75 yards and a score.

Within the rushing attack, Alex Lindquist paced the Warriors with 149 yards on 32 attempts for an average of 4.7 yards per rush.

After having Southeast Polk's number for quite some time, the Rams have now rattled off three straight wins over the Warriors and now the all-time series rests even at 7-7 dating back to 2008.

Next up within the 2020 season for the Warriors will be another home battle against Ankeny on Friday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.