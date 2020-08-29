Van Meter football topples Winterset in 2020 opener

Proving that school class is just a number, the Van Meter football team opened up the 2020 campaign with a resounding 33-14 victory over Class 3A opponent Winterset.

Traveling to McGaffin Field in Winterset, the Huskies were Van Meter's first-ever 3A opponent on the gridiron. Regardless of their class status, the Bulldogs produced 295 yards of total offense with a lot of the credit going to the rushing attack.

In total, the rushing attack accounted for 228 of the 295 total yards produced by the Bulldogs on the night. That prolific rushing attack accounted for four of Van Meter's scores on the night, including their first end-zone trip of the 2020 campaign. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs took just 2:10 off the clock in the second quarter as Dalten Van Pelt took a three-yard scamper into the endzone to cap off a seven-play, 80-yard drive for the 6-0 lead. With Van Meter missing the extra point, Winterset's answer of 7-6 marked the only deficit the Bulldogs faced all night.

In total, Van Meter touched up 19 second-quarter points, most of which came by very efficient means. The Bulldogs used just six plays to find the endzone twice, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown run by Jack Pettit and a 38-yard touchdown connection between Pettit and Gannon Archer, his first career varsity reception. With the help of that big second quarter, the Bulldogs took to the halftime break with a strong 19-7 advantage.

When both teams came back out for competition in the second half, Van Meter kept their collective feet on the gas pedal. The Bulldogs touched up two second-half scores, both of which came off of the legs of Van Pelt, who ended the day with a very strong mark of 90 yards and three scores on 17 total carries. Those three scores marked a single-game high for the junior. He opened up the second-half scoring on a three-yard endzone run, which wrapped up a seven-play, 46-yard drive. The junior also capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter when he concluded a nine-play, 65-yard drive.

Van Pelt paced the way in touchdowns scored on the night, while the highest rushing yard total went to Pettit and his 118 yards gained on 12 carries. On the passing front, Pettit tossed 67 yards on eight completions. Those yards were spread out as four different Bulldog receivers picked up at least one reception on the night.

The win continues the historic streak that Van Meter football has accumulated. Van Meter now has 45 consecutive regular-season wins under their belts, eighth all-time in IHSAA history. It also marked the fifth straight season-opening win for Van Meter and they did so with 11 new starters to the varsity scene.

Next up for the newly minted 1-0 Bulldogs will be a rivalry battle with the Earlham Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 4. It will be the 39th overall meeting between the two teams and Van Meter will be seeking their 12th straight win over Earlham. Game time, with social distancing rules set in place, will mark the home opener. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.