Late comeback not enough as ADM football falls in season opener

Despite a strong comeback attempt, the ADM High School football team fell short with a week one loss on Friday, Aug. 28.

The Tigers took the drive to Nevada to battle the Cubs and even though ADM put up a strong performance, they will still be searching for their first win after falling 41-21. It was a contest that was squarely in favor of the host Cubs early on who used a rush-heavy offense to pace the way in the first half. It was a rushing attack that might have defeated almost any team in the state and the host Cubs used it to produce 300 yards and five of their six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the ADM offense was uncharacteristically silenced in the first half, finding themselves down 7-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at the half. ADM did pick things up in the second half, where they scored all 21 of their points.

Their first end-zone connection came in the third quarter and represented the first of three scores for ADM. All three came on the ground and highlighted a solid rushing attack that produced 196 of their 320 total yards recorded on the night. ADM chipped away at the Nevada lead to a 20-7 margin following the third quarter.

That would then lead to one of the highest-scoring single quarters ADM has seen in recent seasons. The fourth quarter Friday night included five total end-zone trips and 35 total combined points. Fourteen of those points came from the Tigers, who produced two rushing scores and a lot of offense.

Along with those two rushing scores, that included some aerial production as ADM totaled 124 yards through the air. Unfortunately, Nevada also brought production through the air with 158 yards and one score. Also on an unfortunate note for ADM was the fact that Nevada thwarted their comeback attempt with 21 points of their own.

Leading the way individually included Tate Stine-Smith, who tossed 124 yards through the air with just one interception. On the ground, the senior logged a team-high 90 yards and accounted for two of ADM's three scores. Also aiding in the scoring efforts was Justice Paulsen who rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries. Junior Matt Dufoe led the way in receiving with 80 yards on five receptions.

Defensively, Dufoe also led the way with 12 total tackles, 10 of which were solo tackles. Paulsen, Stine-Smith, Dallas Trigg and Vince Benetti were close behind with seven tackles each.

ADM will continue to search for their first win of the season and the next opportunity will come on Friday, Sept. 4 as they welcome in Gilbert for their 2020 home opener.