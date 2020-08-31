Bulldog volleyball captures tournament crown in West Marshall

It was a successful weekend outing for the Van Meter volleyball team on Saturday, Sept. 29 as the Bulldogs captured four wins in five matches and a tournament title at West Marshall High School.

Van Meter went up against a slate that included West Marshall, Davis County, Grundy Center and Columbus Catholic. The Bulldogs suffered just one loss throughout the tournament, making the tournament final with wins over West Marshall, Davis County, Columbus Catholic and BCLUW.

The first three matches alone were pretty strong including the battle with host West Marshall. The Bulldogs connected on 21 kills with just 12 kill errors to propel themselves into a 21-12 set one victory while holding off a strong Trojan push in set two that ended in Van Meter's favor 23-21. The Bulldogs blew away the Trojans with 30 digs and 19 assists in the match. Emma Braun was the team's hero in assists with 14 of the 19 while also pacing the way in digs with seven. Abby Matt led the way in kills with six followed by Sami McDonald with five.

The success continued against Davis County where the Bulldogs bested the Mustangs 21-19 and 21-13. Sidney Nelson led the way with five kills while 10 of 16 assists came from Braun and 11 of Van Meter's 22 digs came from Abby Matt.

The battle against Class 2A's ninth-ranked Grundy Center was the only one in which the Bulldogs lost. They fell in two sets 21-13 and 21-15 but they did bounce back in big ways.

After capturing a three-set win over Columbus Catholic, the Bulldogs were set in the tournament title showdown with BCLUW. Things didn't start out the best for the Bulldogs who found themselves on the losing end of a 21-19 set one final. Van Meter ended up answering in normal Bulldog fashion, storming back to dominate set two 21-12. That set up Van Meter with a do-or-die set three and in a tight contest, the Bulldogs pulled through 15-13.

The victory gave Van Meter the tournament victory and also helped to secure their fourth victory of the 2020 campaign. The Bulldogs now rest with a record of 4-2 and the West Marshall Tournament champs will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 1 when they battle another conference contest, this time with Interstate-35. Serve time is set for 6:30 p.m. at Van Meter High School.