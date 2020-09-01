Another year to reload for Waukee girls swimming

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

With everything that has happened recently and with question marks surrounding the season before it began, getting back in the water never sounded so good for Waukee girls swimming.

It’s a team that will once again follow the narrative of reloading, not rebuilding. In fact, the Warriors are quite a ways off from ever rebuilding with the largest sophomore class in school history and the fact that they lost just two starting varsity swimmers from last season.

Going even deeper, Waukee returns one of two individuals who were top-five in the state in several categories following the conclusion of the season. The one that departed was a strong swimmer in Anna Hamling but the individual who will grace the high school waters once more is now sophomore Jessi Wigham. In her freshman year alone, Wigham ranked fifth in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:59.71 while ranking fourth overall in the 200-yard freestyle thanks to a time of 1:52.07.

Overall, the Warriors are armed with 13 returning regional qualifiers as they seek a third conference title and yet another top 10 finish at the state meet.

“I think Anna will be the biggest hole to fill mostly in terms of her leadership and dedication to her team,” began head coach Shelley Twigg. “We definitely have enough freshman talent coming in to replace her athletically but it was her positive presence and leadership role that will be missed the most.”

And once again, Waukee girls swimming bears a strength that few have been able to possess as frequently as the Warriors.

“We are a very deep team with a lot of girls who can swim multiple events well,” Twigg said. “We also have a great senior group who hopefully (will be) four year regional and state qualifiers. We have a lot of experienced swimmers on this team.”

In her 11th season directing the Warrior girls swimming team, Twigg has seen quite a lot of talented individuals and teams arrive under her watch.

“We don’t really even have to reload since we are missing Anna but we are going to add to the talent we already have and we should have one of the best teams we have ever had,” Twigg said of the 2020 team.

Of course, both Twigg and her athletes are just happy to be out there in the water again, even if it looks rather different than ever before. COVID-19 has forced a lot of new rules including conference guidelines not allowing visiting fans at meets and requiring masks at all times. As for the everyday practice outlook, that has taken up perhaps the most change.

“We have three different practice ‘pods’ that go at different times to keep the same girls together because of COVID-19,” Twigg said. “We also make sure to be socially distant, use sanitizer, all of those things to keep everyone safe.”

That has become more challenging for the 2020 Waukee girls swimming team.

“In a time where we can’t have a ton of swimmers, we have the biggest team we’ve ever had,” said Twigg.

The biggest team now recorded in Waukee girls swimming history is 76 girls. The large Warrior squad will take on their first meet of the season at home on Tuesday, Sept. 1 against Des Moines North. The meet will begin at 5:30 p.m.