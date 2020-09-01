A climb back to the top for DCG cross country

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

Girls

It’s safe to say that the bar is set pretty high in the world of Dallas Center-Grimes cross country. After the successes of last season, it’s full speed ahead regardless of the chaos from COVID-19. On the girls side of things, the two-time Class 3A state runner-ups are looking for even more this season, with sights set on the only thing they weren’t able to obtain the last two seasons.

“Being runner-up the last two years, you just can’t help but think about but being state champions,” said head coach Justin Droppert. “Really that’s the goal every year and we’re still striving for that and looking for ways to break through that barrier. It’s all about focusing on the daily things that lead up to the big things.”

Coming in as the second-ranked team in the 2020 preseason Class 3A rankings, there is a lot of hype surrounding the Fillies and for good reason. The experience that has boosted the Fillies into gracing the state meet nine out of the past 10 seasons will once again be on full display in 2020. All but one of last year's state meet runners for DCG return, including four individuals who grace 2020 with top-10 times in school history and individual preseason rankings. Megan Sterbenz (ranked third) will be wielding a lot of power that placed her fourth at state last year and has her second in school history with a 5K time of 18:45. Miranda Muhlstein, Kami Smith and Hannah Little followed Sterbenz in the state meet and also hold top-10 5K times for DCG. All four of which also rank top-15 in the individual preseason polls.

Among the pursuit of a state title, the Fillies (among every team) has a goal of just pure health.

“One of our other goals is to get everybody to the end healthy and able to compete at the end,” said Droppert. “We’d rather have an abundance of caution and be able to look back on it later than have the season cut.”

It’s a rather large team overall with 50 runners. With the regularly scheduled season opener in Ames against Gilbert canceled, the first meet of the season for the Fillies won’t begin until the calendar turns to September. They will kick off the season with a home meet on Sept. 1 as they hope to welcome in a 12 team field.

Boys

How does one follow up a first state title in program history? By capturing another one. That is the goal set forth by the 2020 edition of DCG boys cross country. Coming in as the top team across Class 3A, the Mustangs and seventh-year head coach Matt Pries are armed with 13 returning letter winners and three top-30 preseason ranked individual runners. With the help of last year for motivation, the Mustangs will once again look to pace the way.

“Our focus is always on living into our team philosophy. As long as we do that, where we finish is secondary. And so secondarily, we always hope to finish on top,” began Pries. “Doing so last year was the result of a great deal of hard work over time by many connected to our program, so that was very satisfying. Certainly, it has fueled excitement around the program, but we are taking this year one step at a time, focused on this year's opportunities.”

The Mustangs return all but two of their state meet runners from last season with Aidan Ramsey (preseason ranked 5th), Jacob Storey (ranked 9th) and Owen Pries (ranked 30th) looking to spearhead the efforts once more. Both Ramesy and Storey come into the season having clocked all-time top-10 5K times in school history during the state meet from last year.

“It's always exciting to see guys achieve at a high level,” said Pries.“ We work hard on helping them focus on becoming their best and not comparing themselves to others, to let their hard work, attitude and effort lead the way and if things like records or top 10 times happen, those things are the cherry on top.”

The Mustangs will also kick off the 2020 season at home on Sept. 1 against a 12 team field, beginning at 5 p.m.