DCG girls cross country topples season-opening meet

In their season opener, which also doubled as their home opener, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team kicked off 2020 on top.

Within the 11 team field on Tuesday, Sept.. 1 at the Burnett Complex in Dallas Center, the Mustangs bested all who stood in their way, capturing first with a time of 1:40.09. That included 48 team points, a full 38 points ahead of second-place Norwalk. Indianola, Carlisle and Johnston rounded out the top-five finishing third, fourth and fifth respectively.

It should come as no surprise that six of the top seven varsity runners placed 20th or better while all seven runners earned a top-25 finish or better. Picking up right where she left off from last years' state meet, Megan Sterbenz paced the DCG lineup. The fourth-ranked Class 3A runner placed second out of 110 runners with her time of 19:06.

"It felt really good," said Sterbenz. "I ran with two Indianola girls and they pushed me a ton throughout the race. It's nice to have someone to push and you push them."

Overall, Sterbenz was one of three Mustangs to place 10th or better, and following her was Miranda Muhlstein. The fellow senior fell just 33 seconds off of her state meet time from last season as she placed sixth overall with a time of 19:56. Sophomore Kami Smith rounded out the top-10 for DCG as her time of 20:10 ranked 10th overall out of 110 runners.

Following Smith, junior Hannah Little's 12th place finish included a time of 20:17. Vanessa Bickford was not too far behind as her time of 20:40 ended up placing the freshman 18th overall. Meanwhile, the rest of the DCG lineup consisted of Meredith McDermott, who placed 20th with a time of 20 minutes flat, and Skyler Blessman, who clocked in a 23rd place time of 21:10.

"For their first meet out, most of the girls ran a really smart race today," began head coach Justin Droppert. "None of them went really fast in the beginning and it was a good thing and then they were passing more people than were passing them."

Next up on the docket for the Mustangs will be a trip to the Lakeview Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 8 as they take on an invitational at 4:30 p.m.