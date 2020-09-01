Looking for more of the same from Van Meter cross country

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

Girls

There’s a saying out there that goes, "if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it." That’s where the Van Meter girls cross country team sits as they get ready to enter the 2020 season. The Bulldog girls are fresh off of the program’s first-ever team trip to the state meet. In fact, it was a season of firsts as Van Meter also captured the West Central Activities Conference crown for the first time in school history.

“It was a season that we knew we were capable of but it was still amazing to see these girls accomplish what they did,” said head Bulldog cross country coach Josh Flaws. “All of the girls put in a lot of work and it paid off.”

Over 90 percent of that state meet team comes back once more in 2020. The Bulldogs return all but one state meet runner and along with that, will officially grace the new season as the second-ranked team in all of Class 1A.

“The girls were really excited when those (rankings) came out,” said Flaws. “Anytime you get to add a number next to your name, it adds another level of excitement for sure.”

Five of Van Meter’s top seven state meet runners will once again look to spearhead to efforts. Clare Kelly had been pacing the Bulldog lineup most of the season and she comes back after posting Van Meter’s best time at state of 20:15.4, good enough for 12th place overall. Followed by Mary Kelly, Maya Herman, Payton Rice, Matti Rebelsky, and Claire Newell, the pieces that were once building blocks have turned Van Meter into a name to watch out for.

“It has been a couple of years in the making,” said Flaws. “The great thing about these girls is that they’re really good leaders and they’ve added a lot of excitement by getting kids out with them which is kind of hard to do. For a lot of athletes, cross country may not be their number one sport but they’ve done a great job of making it a really enjoyable atmosphere.”

Coach Flaws added that another exciting factor revolves around two of his top runners in the Kelly sisters.

“Last year was awesome but the best thing about last year (crazy as it sounds) is that they didn’t run their best at state and they’d be the first to tell you that,” Flaws said. “They’ve been motivated since then and with that in their mind for room to improve. They experienced it once and now are hungrier than ever to get back there.”

Overall the feeling around the Bulldog roster is a youthful yet experienced feel that coach Flaws sees as an inspiring piece.

“They think in more of an attack level right now and mentally it gives a lot of confidence to the younger kids,” said Flaws. “They know it’s not a one and done scenario.”

The newly minted second-ranked Bulldogs will begin their season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the DCG Invitational in Dallas Center.

Boys

While the Bulldog boys didn’t have as much success as their counterparts, there was still solid groundwork laid to set the tone for the 2020 season ahead.

“Carson was the main guy last year who pushed them and now we’ve got a few guys like Dustin Barth and more that look like they could really contend for state,” said Flaws. “Overall, we’ll have a nice core of about five to six runners that can push and score for us. The boys are motivated with all the ranked teams in the conference as well.”

The team is certainly strong as well inside the conference with three conference teams ranked inside the top 10 in all of Class 1A. In total, the Van Meter boys cross country team has 13 kids out, which is a mirror opposite from last year where they had 20 runners and the girls had 13.

Just like the girls, the Van Meter boys will kick off their season in Dallas Center on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in a multi-team tournament scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.