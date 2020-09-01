Waukee's Ben Everhart takes the collegiate step in his baseball career

It's one thing to be strong at the high school level, it's another thing to have that talent be recognized from the collegiate level.

That's the situation Waukee baseball's very own Ben Everhart has found himself in after striking a commitment to play for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, which was made official last week through social media.

"It's like a dream come true," Everhart said. "It means so much to me and now I get to play D1 baseball."

Everhart's commitment came as no surprise to a lot of individuals, including Waukee head coach David Dirkx.

"This is awesome for him," said Dirkx. "He's a kid that has worked his tail off every year and deserves everything he gets."

While Everhart's time in the high school varsity ranks has been limited to six games played this season, he's no stranger to success. Everhart has employed more than just talent which has shown through nearly every time he's taken the competitive mound.

"He's a very mature kid and you saw that this summer," Dirkx said. "We put him in some tough spots early in games. He hadn't been a varsity pitcher before and when we put him out there he really thrived."

Everhart has seemingly employed a mature mindset for sure, finding enjoyment in far more than just the final destination.

"It's been a fun ride for me so far, I've enjoyed all my teammates and coaches along the way," said Everhart.

That in itself is something that has impressed coaches all across the baseball landscape.

"You don't hear a lot of kids talk about the journey, and from his freshman year to his senior year, he's really transformed his body and has the time he's put in has really paid off for him," continued Dirkx.

The newly minted collegiate commit sure made the most of his time on the high school varsity mound this summer, posting 27 strikeouts in just 21 innings pitched. Of course, the pursuit of success has come through multiple avenues.

"I owe a huge thanks to everyone at the Iowa Sticks for their training and especially David Conrad who runs Next Step sports for getting me the exposure that I did," Everhart said. "I also appreciate Dan Jennings who has really helped me boost my velocity tremendously."

Everhart worked his way up to 90 mph in early August, a mark that topped the fastball velocity list in his class across the Prep Baseball Report scene.

"Hitting 90 mph really helped open the door for me because with COVID-19, coaches could only rely on online video and the only shot at a D1 offer was to hit a big number," began Everhart. "Once I hit that number, they didn't really need to come to see me in person and that was huge."

While the road to a D1 commitment has been enjoyable for the most part for Everhart, there were still some bumps in the road and that included the ever-changing recruiting landscape.

"The recruiting process was pretty hard due to COVID-19 because D1 coaches weren't able to come up during the spring and summer," said Everhart. "It was certainly different than what normally goes on but thanks to my coaches with the Iowa Sticks and Next Step Sports, I feel it went well."

It did not take too long throughout the journey for Everhart to be noticed in the first place. In total, the high school senior had been contacted by 25 different schools. Of those 25, 10 were of the D1 level, including Southern Illinois University.

"I did get to check out the campus there and it was amazing and the coaching staff was just as amazing," Everhart said. "It was the perfect fit. It was the first school where I got to have Zoom calls with and once I got on campus and saw the gorgeous facilities, something just clicked. The coaches were ultimately what really helped me make the decision, they were really welcoming."

Now, with a big goal successfully checked off the list, Everhart is focused on getting back to fulfilling a goal had since he could pick up a bat.

"I've been playing baseball since I was five years old with Walnut Creek," said Everhart. "I played with the Central Iowa Shockers and the Waukee Spikes before that. I joined the Iowa Sticks when I was 12 years old. The Iowa Sticks really helped opened my eyes to maybe I could one day play college baseball. They really helped develop me and help me reach this goal."

For now, it's all about the season to come for Everhart and the Warrior baseball team, a season that already has both players and coaches alike really excited.

"Oh I'm ready for my senior season at Waukee right now," Everhart said.

"I think we have a chance to have a really good year next year," Dirkx added. "There is some excitement with guys like Ben and more coming back."