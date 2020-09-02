DCG boys cross country takes runner-up finish to begin 2020

The Class 3A defending champs Dallas Center-Grimes boys cross country team put on a strong showing Tuesday, Sept. 1 with a top-three finish during their first outing of the season.

The top-ranked Mustangs were one of 12 teams who graced Burnett Complex in Dallas Center and finished second only to Class 4A's Norwalk. Overall it was a very stingy field presented against head coach Matt Pries and the Mustangs.

"This was one of the most competitive fields we've had at our meet, it was so fun," began Pries. "You know you're always going to get a lot of competition from Indianola and Carlisle every time you see them. It's also fun to face a team like Norwalk that is so good. It's fun to compete in a race like that and compete against really good teams."

Thanks to the help of four top-20 finishers and an overall team time of 1:24.43, the Mustangs took runner-up, missing another DCG invite crown by a mere eight seconds. A big help in their strong team finish had to do with junior star Aidan Ramsey, who outpaced the entire 152 runner field with his time of 15:49. It marked one of his stronger season-opening performances.

"It felt good," began Ramsey, the fifth-ranked runner in Class 3A. "The great weather really helped a lot. We took it out pretty fast and tried to hold on as best we could the second half of the race."

Ramsey established himself early on and paced the field almost the entire meet.

"It's something we work hard on a lot in practices," Ramsey said. "Getting out hard and in control and really attacking it in that next mile."

A full 28 seconds ahead of the second-place runner (Craig Alan Becker from Atlantic), Ramsey showed the cross country world once again just how strong of a runner he is.

"He takes things very seriously from a training standpoint and does all the little things well," began Pries. "That's what you want out of a kid who wants to be really good, to do all the little things well. Aiden does all the little things well so that these moments happen. He has exceptional workouts and exceptional work ethic and that pays off."

In total, DCG had three of the top 11 spots including Jacob Ewers, who blew past his state meet time from last year to place third on Sept. 1. That included a time of 16:28.

"Jacob was our number five at state and he's had a really good summer," said Pries.

Freshman Tate McDermott rounded out the top 11 finishers for the Mustangs as he clocked in a time of 17:02. That time was good enough for exactly 11th place overall. Jack Every and Class 3A's 30th ranked individual runner, Owen Pries, were next up for the Mustangs as they placed 17th and 22nd overall with times of 17:37 and 17:47 respectively. Ben Every and Blake Croushore rounded out the lineup for DCG with times of 17:51 and 17:52.

Everybody who ran at state last year improved upon those times on Sept. 1 and those who graced the varsity scene for the first time showed solid performances as well. While the outcome itself was positive, coach Pries and his team are making sure to take nothing for granted and to simply enjoy each time out on the course.

"Honestly, it was fun to watch them start racing again, it has been so long," said Pries. "With the spring being gone, to me, it was the best part, we got a race in."

With the first meet completed, the Mustangs will now be on the road for their next meet on Thursday, Sept. 10 as they travel to Ames to take on Gilbert at the ISU cross country course. The meet will kick off at 5 p.m.