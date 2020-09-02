DCG volleyball takes down Oskaloosa on senior night

On the night to honor their seniors, the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team ended the night victoriously, edging out conference foe Oskaloosa Tuesday, Sept. 1.

It took all five sets, but in the end, the Mustangs made the hometown fans happy winning three sets to two. The largest set win for the Mustangs came right out of the gate as a quick 13-8 run by DCG was nearly matched by Oskaloosa all the way to a 15-12 score. That's where the Mustangs pulled away and from a 17-12 lead, an 8-3 run helped kick things off victoriously 25-15.

It was quite a rollercoaster of a match overall and set two was a big part of that. Despite the back-and-forth battle, DCG claimed set two 25-20. Down 1-3, DCG stormed back to 3-3. No team could really gain an edge for most of the set with scores tied up 5-5, 8-8, 10-10, and even 17-17. Another 8-3 run helped DCG get out ahead two sets with a 25-20 set two victory. It put the Mustangs inches away from a match win and while it felt good, DCG was far from out of the woods.

"It felt good but Oskaloosa is a good team," began Voelker. "I told the girls that they are going to come out fighting and they did."

Oskaloosa pushed the match to a final set after picking up wins in sets two and three 25-17 and 25-16. That led to the do-or-die set five and from a tough situation, the Mustangs came through. The Mustangs jumped out to a quick lead and before too long held a 15-8 which wound up giving them their second win of the 2020 campaign.

"During the timeout Grace (Mikota) was like 'this is our game' and she kind of set the tempo for the players and they went out and did it," said DCG head coach Cheryl Voe

The win for DCG helped to honor the five seniors DCG has on the roster in Grace Mikota, Isabelle Woods, Lexi Protzman, Haylee Hidlebaugh and Sydney Anderson.

"Senior night is always emotional and sometimes you can get too emotional and fall apart but these girls held it together and persevered," said Voelker.

The win now provides the Mustangs with a 2-3 record with their sites now set on their next battle which will come on Tuesday, Sept. 8. with first serve set for 7 p.m.