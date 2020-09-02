Van Meter girls cross country makes history in season opener

Picking up right where they left off at state last season, Van Meter's Clare and Mary Kelly led the way for the Bulldog girls cross country team in their 2020 season opener.

The Bulldogs began their season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Dallas Center among an 11 team field. With the help of the Kelly sisters placing seventh and ninth individually, the team as a whole wrapped up a seventh-place finish. The top six for the meet were taken by Des Moines Christian in sixth, Johnston in fifth, Carlisle in fourth, Indianola in third, Norwalk in second and host Dallas Center-Grimes in first place.

As for the Bulldogs, their team time clocked in at 1:49:32, the best season-opening team time in program history. That led to 170 total place points for head coach Josh Flaws and his team.

Leading the way as she has many times before was Clare Kelly. The sophomore made history en route to her seventh-place finish for the meet. Her time of 19:59 officially broke the school record by three full seconds. That record, interestingly enough, came from Clare herself last season.

"Clare ran a strong race today," said Flaws. "The whole team wanted to start off the season strong and they sure did today."

Following Clare's record-setting time, sister Mary Kelly wasn't too far behind as her ninth-place finish consisted of a time of 20:05, besting all but eight of the 110 runners in the field.

"Mary does just as good of a job pushing her teammates and herself," said coach Flaws last season. "She's a very strong runner and we're glad to have her."

The even more experienced Maya Herman was third on the Bulldog roster with her 46th place finish. The junior clocked in a time of 22:43. That was then followed up by the freshman trio of Brooklyn Fryar, Maddie Waldorf, and Eden More. Fryar's time of 23:22 placed her 53rd overall while Waldorf's time just one second faster placed her in 55th place overall. More followed suit with a 58th place time of 23:49. Rounding out the lineup for Van Meter was senior Matti Rebelsky who placed 64th overall with a time of 24:22.

With a strong start completed, the Bulldog girls will now set their sites on their next outing which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8. They will be battling an invitational at the Lakeview Country Club in Winterset beginning at 4:30 p.m.