ADM volleyball falls short in three-set sweep

It was a tough road for the ADM volleyball team Tuesday, Sept. 1 as they traveled to Huxley and came back with a three-set loss to Ballard.

ADM was looking to keep their dominance over the Bombers heading into the game with 12 straight victories dating back to 2008. Unfortunately, three sets went by and three sets ended in defeat. ADM's first set was their strongest, ending in a 25-16 defeat. From there, the Tigers just couldn't gain much footing falling 25-9 in set two while faltering 25-15 in the third and final set.

The Tigers were light in the digs department with just seven throughout the game. Spearheading those efforts despite her journey back from surgery was Campbell James. The junior produced three digs as well as a pair of assists and two kills.

ADM totaled 11 blocks on the night, led by Kaylee Smith. The freshman totaled a trio of blocks for the contest. ADM also totaled 9 kills for the contest, led by four from junior Claire Greenslade, three from Katie Cullen and the two from James.

No matter what occurred throughout the contest, ADM did have a solid night from the serving line. The Tigers ended with a serving efficiency mark of 82 percent with 32 successful serves out of 39 attempts. ADM totaled four aces on the night brought on by both Campbell and Greenslade who both produced two aces each.

The Tigers may have had just eight assists on the night but once again, the bulk of that production came from Madison Siefken. In fact on Tuesday, she produced all of ADM's eight assists.

The loss, unfortunately, drops the ADM record to 1-3 in the early season.

"We have a lot of talented, hard-working girls on this team, it's just a matter of putting it all together," said head coach Mary Beth Scott earlier in the season.

The next contest on the docket for the Tiger volleyball squad will be a trip back home as they will welcome in another tournament field on Thursday, Sept. 3. This time they will tackle a five-team field including Atlantic, eighth-ranked Gilbert, Class 3A's seventh-ranked Nevada, Norwalk and Woodward-Granger. First matches will begin at 4:30 p.m.