Waukee girls swimming falls short in season opener

In an outcome that has come to be unfamiliar territory, the Waukee girls swimming and diving team fell short of a win in their season opener Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Amid a small crowd due to COVID-19, the Warriors fell to visiting Ames by a 94-91 final. The Warriors ended up with six five-place finishes on the night. Overall, Waukee totaled 18 top-three finishes that led to their 91 point total on the night.

Leading the charge individually was Jessica Wigham. Following a state-bound season last year, the newly minted sophomore kicked off her 2020 campaign with two first-place finishes on the day. That included the 200-yard freestyle event where she paced the seven swimmer field thanks to a time of 1:53.02. Wigham had the fastest time in all four legs of the race. Nora Kemp followed that up with a second-place finishing time of 1:65.36. Kemp also touched up a top-two finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a second-place time of 53.37 seconds clocked.

Wigham also showcased her distance side just like last year and she wowed the crowd in attendance with a 500-yard freestyle time of 5:01.15. Following Wigham in the 500 was Taylor Judas who clocked in a time of 5:15.67. The final individual first-place finisher for the Warriors included Camden Habgood who captured the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:11.08. Following close behind was Marina Mihura with a time of 1:13.87.

As usual, the relay events were as strong as ever for the Warriors and included one first-place finish. That came in the 200-yard relay where the foursome of Payden Rafferty, Kemp, Sophia Hueser and Wigham clocked a winning time of 1:40.89.

The final first-place finish for the Warriors Mali McGregor in the diving event where her final score of 233.85 paced the entire field.

"We had a great meet tonight, just so excited to be back," said head coach Shelley Twigg.

It was a last-second redirect from the meet that was originally scheduled to take place in Ames.

"It was a really close contest that came down to the wire," said Twigg. "I'm very happy for Ames especially with what they've gone through."

Next up for the Warriors in the pool will be a Tuesday, Sept. 15 match-up against Dowling Catholic at the Waukee YMCA.