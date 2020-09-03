ADM volleyball looking for more improvement in 2020

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

It’s been quite a tough road for ADM volleyball the last few seasons. For seven years, ADM volleyball had routinely notched 20 or more wins but the program has had a few bumps across the past two campaigns. Last season continued the slight downfall for ADM volleyball as they dropped from 13 wins in 2018 to 10 wins in 2019.

But that was just what was reflected in the win-loss column. ADM still ended up leading the Raccoon River Conference in total blocks (225) and solo blocks (96). It really did come down to a few missteps that head coach Mary Beth Scott was frustrated with.

“When you looked at our schedule we played a lot of good teams but we just couldn’t come out with a win in some of those,” said Scott. “That schedule would be hard for a lot of teams in the state.”

If that schedule was hard enough, ADM fans are going to have to watch the Tigers work in overdrive to see the win column increase. Along with a tough slate of games, ADM will have to be without the vast majority of their offensive production from last season. That includes 67 percent of the total kills from last season and 92 percent of all assists.

An answer to that and possibly more might come from not only the returning core of letter winners but the youthful roster that could be gracing ADM volleyball in 2020.

“There are a lot of hard-working girls on this team,” said Scott last season. “I’m really pleased with how well the JV girls have been doing and I’m excited to see what they might be able to do at the varsity level.”

Of the returning production that does return for the Tigers, Bella Bennetti was third on the team with 34 assists while Campbell James and Dani Person weren’t too far behind in the kills department with 89 and 71 kills respectively. Defensively, Person was the top Tiger, pacing ADM’s lineup with 30 solo blocks and 29 defensive assists.

The Tigers will next compete during a home invitational on Thursday, Sept. 3. The invitational starts at 4:30 p.m.