DCG's Luke Rankin takes next step in basketball career

For nearly every high school athlete, there are dreams of moving on to the next level. On Thursday, Sept. 3, such a dream became a reality for Dallas Center-Grimes hoops star Luke Rankin.

The Mustang senior officially signed on the dotted line to play basketball for Dordt University Men's Basketball.

"Dordt was ultimately the place for me," Luke Rankin said. "The atmosphere is great, the campus is great, and the future teammates are great. The coaching staff is great and I've had a great relationship with them."

A lot of interest has been given to Rankin over the past few years, especially following his junior season at DCG High School. Within his second season on the starting varsity roster for the Mustangs, Rankin really drew attention as he transitioned into a balanced player. That included pacing the Little Hawkeye Conference and all of Class 3A with 154 assists across the 2019 season. Along with that, Rankin scored 325 points, hauled in 61 rebounds, and swiped 41 steals.

"Luke has earned this with his work ethic," said DCG boys head basketball coach Joel Rankin. "He's had a goal of earning a college scholarship to play college basketball and to do it at a great school with great coaches."

Overall nine schools were in contact with Rankin, including Upper Iowa University, but in the end, it was the Defenders who stole the show.

"He had a lot of choices to choose from but I think he made the right choice," said coach Rankin. "He really did his homework and did a lot of work to visit and study the school and it seems like a good fit."

While the outcome itself has been great, the journey itself has been quite the roller coaster for Rankin.

"It's harder than you think picking a college because there's so many people wanting you to go a certain direction," said Luke Rankin. "You couldn't really take visits for most of the summer. I'm blessed to have my dad and other coaches looking out for me though. I did end up getting to go up to Dordt and Upper Iowa so I wasn't impacted as much as others were."

It's been quite the journey not just for Luke himself but for his father as well. While he has helped instruct students in the classroom and on the basketball coach wearing a teacher or coaching hat, the journey with Luke has included the father hat as well.

"It just makes things extra special," began Joel. "When any one of my athletes gets the opportunity to play college basketball and do something they love is great but when it's your son, it's a dream come true. You want your son to be happy and find a place that's the right fit for him."

For both Luke and his father, it's been a road that has led to Dordt but one that didn't just happen out of the blue. Connections made and groundwork laid helped to pave Luke's path to Sioux Center next fall. Through various trips to campus through camps and so forth, Rankin has become very familiar with the facilities and atmosphere but also the coaching staff which has connections that even extend to DCG.

"There are several coaches here at DCG who have had good experiences with coach Van Haaften," Joel said. "As a coach and parent, you always want to send them to a place where they will take care of your kid and help them improve. Coach Van Haaften and the rest of the staff at Dordt definitely do that."

Brian Van Haaften has been with the Dordt men's basketball team since 2018 and throughout the last two seasons, the program has produced no less than 19 wins with an above .500 record.